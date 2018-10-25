14 children and teachers dead, 22 more injured in Jordan flash floods

At least 14 children and teachers were killed and 22 others wounded as a school bus was swept away by flash floods in the Zara Maeen area on the banks of the Dead Sea in Jordan.

The majority of the victims are believed to be students who were enjoying a picnic as part of a school trip to the hot springs area, the Jordan Times reports. A search operation has been launched to locate the 35 people who are missing following the incident.

#BREAKING: Israel IDF is helping Jordanian forces search for a group of school children from Jordan whose bus was swept away in flooding by the Dead Sea pic.twitter.com/AQYkHWbTxB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 25, 2018

Israeli Defense Force has also sent its troops to assist in the search on the request of the Jordanian authorities.

“A major rescue operation entailing scores of people from different state agencies as well as several rescue helicopters and boats, marine divers and swimmers are at the site now to rescue trapped people and search for missing ones,” a Civil Defence Department spokesperson said.

#عاجل الدفاع المدني: 7 وفيات و11 اصابة والبحث عن مفقودين اخرين في البحر الميت حتى الآن... ورئيس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية ومدير الدفاع المدني يتابعون ميدانيا جهود البحث والانقاذ... وطائرات سلاح الجو تشارك في عمليات تمشيط المنطقة #بترا#الاردن#البحر_الميت#الامطارpic.twitter.com/wSEIKd8XuI — Jordan News Agency (@Petranews) October 25, 2018

