Sugar free: LibDem leader wants TV ads for sweet stuff banned

The advertising of sweets and sugary drinks must be removed from television as the products cause diabetes, which is becoming more dangerous than cancer, Russia’s flamboyant nationalist leader, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, said.

“We’ll once again demand a ban on advertising of any sweet products on television. We see sweet stuff being promoted 24/7. Sugary drinks – the vending machines are everywhere,” Zhirinovsky said as cited by Moskva city news agency.

Sugary treats are a cause of diabetes, which is “more dangerous now than cancer or stroke and heart attack,” he said, adding that this metabolic disorder “will soon start affecting children in the kindergarten.”

The LibDem leader blasted those involved in the advertising industry, saying that they were to blame that so many people were following “an unhealthy diet.”

READ MORE: Sex v Pastries: The greatest threat to Russia’s future is… cookies, doctor reveals

Last week, sweets and pastry were attacked by Russia’s leading sexologist, Aleksandr Poleev, who said that they were weakening sexual desire and thus preventing the growth of the country’s population. “Russians must be taught that even one cookie a day is already a feast,” he said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!