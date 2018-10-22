‘Big operation’ financed by ‘rich American Jews’ brought me down – Ex-Israeli PM Olmert

In an explosive interview, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert claimed that he was investigated and imprisoned for corruption after being targeted by a cabal largely financed by wealthy American Jews.

Olmert told TV channel i24NEWS that his six-year prison sentence for graft and bribery – he was released on parole last year, after serving just 16 months – was the result of trumped up charges.

“The nature of the allegations against me…were really at the end of the day very ridiculous, very insignificant…it was clear to me that those who were after me were ready to do everything, everything in order to get rid of me...,” he said.

“It was big operation, largely financed by rich Jews from America.”

Even before he was convicted on corruption charges, Olmert and his allies had accused wealthy, right-wing American Jews of trying to sabotage his peace plan with the Palestinians and push him out of office.

A source close to Olmert told the Jerusalem Post in 2012 that right-wing American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson played a major role in privately financing an investigation into Olmert’s alleged shady dealings.

Speaking with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in May 2012, Olmert insisted that he had been the victim of a right-wing conspiracy involving powerful American businessmen. However, he declined to name names.

“[Trying to make peace] was a killer for me,” he told Amanpour, adding that “millions and millions of dollars” had been provided by American right-wingers in hopes of toppling him.

Olmert, who led Israel from 2006 to 2009, also said during the i24NEWS interview that he thought that Donald Trump was serious about brokering an Israel-Palestine peace plan, since the US president “hates to be associated with failure.”

“If he decided to have a peace plan named after him, it’s called the Trump Peace Plan…he is ready to associate himself with a move,” Olmert mused.

