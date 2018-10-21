HomeWorld News

Mexican Navy helicopter crashes into sea, 1 person missing (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Mexican Navy helicopter crashes into sea, 1 person missing (VIDEO)
A Mexican Navy helicopter went down in the upper Gulf of California. File photo © Reuters / Henry Romero
One person is missing after a Mexican Navy helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Santa Clara, Baja California, with 12 people on board. Two people have been hospitalized.

The MI-17 helicopter was monitoring illegal fishing when the crash happened on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Navy. Video footage of the crash shows the helicopter apparently struggling to maintain control in the air before nose-diving into the sea.

Most of the occupants were rescued by fishing boats and the Mexican Navy, who were already at sea. Two were transported to hospital in San Felipe for immediate medical attention.

READ MORE: Helicopter of most disastrous Seventh Fleet crashes aboard USS ‘Ronald Reagan’ in Philippine Sea

Regional search and rescue teams are currently scouring the area from sea level in search of the missing occupant. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies