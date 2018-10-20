Lebanese beauty queen dethroned over selfie with Israeli counterpart

Lebanon’s contestant in the Miss Earth competition has been stripped of her title after taking a picture with the representative of Israel.

Miss Earth Lebanon, Salwa Akar, was denied the right to represent her country in the final of the beauty pageant in the Philippines after taking a photo with the Israeli-Arab contestant Dana Zreik.

#Lebanon strips their @MissEarth contestant for taking photo with Miss Earth contestant from #Israel. Shameful discrimination, mainstream press ignores. Curious double standards. pic.twitter.com/FR2NmQC2ey — Phillip Harbor (@PhillipHarbor) October 16, 2018

According to Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm, Akar tried to explain away her gaffe by claiming that Zreik had spoken to her in Arabic. Both women, however, were wearing sashes bearing the names of their countries in the photo, so apparently the explanation didn’t work.

The final of the pageant is scheduled to start on November 3. The photo apparently was taken in the Philippines, where participants gathered earlier this month for a string of preparatory events ahead of the grand finale.

Akar seems to be unfazed by the development. In a statement on a Facebook page, she said she didn’t need a title to be herself and that she will “finish what I started.”

Lebanon is one of several Arab countries, in which any kind of fraternizing with the Israelis may have serious repercussions. Last year, Miss Lebanon Emigrant, Amanda Hanna, was stripped of her title over a visit to Israel. And in 2015, Miss Lebanon Sally Greige was reprimanded over a selfie with Miss Israel, Doron Matalon, taken during the Miss Universe pageant in Miami.

Miss Earth has been held since 2001 and is meant to provide environmental awareness. Some 90 contestants from all over the world are taking part in this year’s competition. The Philippines usually hosts of the pageant, although it was previously held in Vietnam and Austria. The incumbent titleholder is Karen Ibasco from Manila.

