HomeWorld News

Motoblogger dubbed ‘Russia’s sexiest biker’ dies in Moscow traffic collision

Get short URL
Motoblogger dubbed ‘Russia’s sexiest biker’ dies in Moscow traffic collision
© VK/OlyaPetrova
A popular Russian motoblogger, dubbed the sexiest and most beautiful biker by friends and followers, has died following a road collision with a car.

Olga Petrova, 22, crashed her bike after colliding with the passenger side of a turning car on a Moscow highway on October 13. It’s unclear who was responsible for the crash.

There were reports that the Volvo started turning without warning, while traffic police said Petrova had picked up too much speed on her bike and did not have enough time to slow down to avoid the collision.

Scene of the accident © VK/motomsk_dtp

She died on the official last day of the biking season in Moscow.

Keeping a blog of her biking activities on Instagram, Petrova’s biking activities attracted more than 63,000 subscribers. Her followers recalled how much she loved her bike and what a beautiful person she was.

© VK/OlyaPetrova

© VK/OlyaPetrova

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies