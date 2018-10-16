Motoblogger dubbed ‘Russia’s sexiest biker’ dies in Moscow traffic collision

A popular Russian motoblogger, dubbed the sexiest and most beautiful biker by friends and followers, has died following a road collision with a car.

Olga Petrova, 22, crashed her bike after colliding with the passenger side of a turning car on a Moscow highway on October 13. It’s unclear who was responsible for the crash.

There were reports that the Volvo started turning without warning, while traffic police said Petrova had picked up too much speed on her bike and did not have enough time to slow down to avoid the collision.

She died on the official last day of the biking season in Moscow.

Keeping a blog of her biking activities on Instagram, Petrova’s biking activities attracted more than 63,000 subscribers. Her followers recalled how much she loved her bike and what a beautiful person she was.

