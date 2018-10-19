‘Scotty doesn’t know’: Troll hijacks Australian PM’s site, broadcasts dirty song

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been taken over – or, rather, his webpage has – after a man from Melbourne quickly bought the PM’s expired domain, declaring it was the “most fun I’ve had with $50 in a long time.”

Prankster Jack Genesin revealed the sneaky domain purchase on Facebook. Instead of information about the newly minted Aussie PM following the latest leadership spill, the website now plays a lewd song ‘Scotty Doesn’t Know.’ Written for the 2004 teen film EuroTrip, it was an apparent comment accusing the PM and his digital team of incompetence.

The song about a cheating girlfriend opens with: “Scotty doesn’t know that Fiona and me do it in my van every Sunday.” Paired with the music is a big, smiling picture of Scott Morrison (nicknamed ‘ScoMo’ in Australia).

The stunt appears to be a promotion for digital asset and security firm Digital Eagles, who wrote a blog detailing why they swooped at the chance to seize ScoMo’s domain name. The blog also noted that Genesin has contacted the PM’s office so the domain name can be returned.

“Hi Scott, hope you’re having a great day,” Genesin wrote to the PM. “I bought your domain name when it expired. I don’t want anything bad to come from it. Could you please get in contact to arrange a transfer of the domain back to you.”



Digital Eagles claim that it was lucky for the PM that the domain was “purchased by someone who won’t use it to cause harm.”

Because @ScottMorrisonMP doesn’t believe in anything renewable, his website was taken over. Everyone wants to see the ‘Scotty doesn’t knuw’ prank but the site is down. Hail to you whoever you are 👑 pic.twitter.com/E1s3YNGBLa — Dr Fidelma Breen (@DivaDiaspora) October 19, 2018

Bravo to Jack Genesin for the comedic laughs this morning after he bought @ScottMorrisonMP's website (when he failed to renew it) and chucked up Lustra's Eurotrip anthem #ScottyDoesntKnow. Video for those who can't access the site up now! 🎥 Rory Swane https://t.co/mpd9Jchehv — Wall of Sound (@wallofsoundau) October 18, 2018

Social media has erupted with claims that Genesin is “the hero” Australia needs. Others just mocked the Aussie leader for allowing the blunder to happen in the first place.

To the guy who took over Scott Morrison's website - you are the hero our country needs. #ScottyDoesntKnowpic.twitter.com/dp7SHVEmu6 — Little One (@JusLilNana) October 19, 2018

Whoever did this. Would just like to say that I love them and would be willing to marry them. — Bec Adams (@becadamss) October 18, 2018

You know, you should post this on your website. Oh! wait.. you don't have one anymore. pic.twitter.com/SFBDg8izb5 — Garry Turner (@wolfrider56) October 19, 2018

