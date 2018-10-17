Ram attack: Driver repeatedly attempts to run down man on Madrid street (VIDEO)

Police in Spain are hunting a dangerous driver after shocking footage captured by a passerby showed how a speeding vehicle was used as a weapon in an attempt to knock down a pedestrian.

Filmed in Madrid, the footage shows a gray BMW vehicle chase down a person on a city street. At one point, the vehicle can be seen to swerve repeatedly towards the intended target as they desperately try to avoid being struck by the speeding motorist.

The driver of the car eventually gives up on the attack when his target manages to jump over a protective metal barrier. According to local police, the incident unfolded near the Arguelles metro station in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca. The area is known for its outdoor cafe terraces and Madrid Zoo.

Footage of the incident has been shared by the police in an attempt to track down those involved. “We are trying to locate the driver of the vehicle that appears in the images,” Madrid police said in a statement.

Investigators have ruled out the possibility of an attempted terrorist attack and instead they believe it could be related to a gang feud, reported Europa Press.

