HomeWorld News

#Speechless: Twitter stunned as Fendi offers NSFW ‘vulva scarf’ (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
#Speechless: Twitter stunned as Fendi offers NSFW ‘vulva scarf’ (PHOTOS)
Fendi is a luxury Italian label. FILE PHOTO © AFP / Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for PGD Global
Fashion designers should know by now that, in the online age, anything and everything can go viral for all the wrong reasons. Which is why Twitter users were so perplexed by one of Fendi’s latest offerings.

The ‘Touch of Fur shawl’ by the Italian luxury fashion house has become the subject of ridicule – and perhaps a few red faces at Fendi HQ – following a torrent of snickers online.

The £750 (US$985) shawl is lined with real fox fur and features some rather conspicuous folds that, to the dirty-minded on Twitter at least, rather closely resemble women’s genitalia.

No matter which way you look at it, it seems, what has been seen cannot be unseen. The ‘vulva shawl’ was quickly derided far and wide online, to such an extent that Fendi have since taken down the ‘Touch of pink’ incarnation. The red and blue versions still remain available for purchase.

There is also a fur-free version available, though the eye-watering price tag would likely test those tickled pink at the prospect of looking a right fanny.

“Fendi are famous for their delicate foulards and outfit accenting scarves,” the company wrote on its website, seemingly oblivious to the shawl’s similarity to the female sex organ. It is unclear whether the fashion police were called for indecent exposure.

READ MORE: Vodka & fur: Limited edition of Russia’s Ural motorbike released in Austria (PHOTOS)

Fendi has declined media requests for comment on the vulva-esque fashion accessory.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies