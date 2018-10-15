Speechless: Twitter stunned as Fendi offers NSFW ‘vulva scarf’ (PHOTOS)

Fashion designers should know by now that, in the online age, anything and everything can go viral for all the wrong reasons. Which is why Twitter users were so perplexed by one of Fendi’s latest offerings.

The ‘Touch of Fur shawl’ by the Italian luxury fashion house has become the subject of ridicule – and perhaps a few red faces at Fendi HQ – following a torrent of snickers online.

Omfg... it’s rather , ermmmm .. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/HmKcELzfLg — Filthy Remainer Sharon (@Marshall5Sharon) October 12, 2018

The £750 (US$985) shawl is lined with real fox fur and features some rather conspicuous folds that, to the dirty-minded on Twitter at least, rather closely resemble women’s genitalia.

Just imagine...a head popping out of this thing. https://t.co/BX9HWyv5S6 — Emily (@ChicagoHawkey) October 12, 2018

Whoever styled this *must* have realised 😏https://t.co/28vn7gVOZS — Betty Wood (@iambettywood) October 12, 2018

No matter which way you look at it, it seems, what has been seen cannot be unseen. The ‘vulva shawl’ was quickly derided far and wide online, to such an extent that Fendi have since taken down the ‘Touch of pink’ incarnation. The red and blue versions still remain available for purchase.

There is also a fur-free version available, though the eye-watering price tag would likely test those tickled pink at the prospect of looking a right fanny.

It get really real when you flip it over 😭 pic.twitter.com/eqfNVeoru0 — Eartha Kitten (@ginandtectonica) October 13, 2018

“Fendi are famous for their delicate foulards and outfit accenting scarves,” the company wrote on its website, seemingly oblivious to the shawl’s similarity to the female sex organ. It is unclear whether the fashion police were called for indecent exposure.

Fendi has declined media requests for comment on the vulva-esque fashion accessory.

Well this is ugly and slightly awkward! What were you thinking @Fendi#fashionnova going to jump all over this 😂 pic.twitter.com/7K8jBv3QZQ — 🥂The Barrowboy 🥂 (@Barrowboy77) October 13, 2018

