Several killed, injured after small plane crashes into people at German airfield - report

At least three people have been killed and eight others injured after a small plane flew into a crowd at a German airfield, according to local media.

The accident occurred in the German state of Hesse, near the town of Fulda. Police confirmed there was an incident involving a Cessna aircraft which resulted in deaths, but did not elaborate on how many people had been affected.

🔴 SUIVI - #Allemagne: L'accident d'avion s'est produit vers 15h45 et le pilote du #Cessna a perdu le contrôle de son appareil et a fauché un groupe de personnes qui se trouvaient à proximité d'une piste d'alpage..." pic.twitter.com/uhsmdlwi5G — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) October 14, 2018

Deutshe Welle reported, citing police, that the victims were two adults and a child.

It added that the pilot of the plane was attempting to land on the mountain of Wasserkuppe in the central German state of Hesse, a popular place for light aircraft enthusiasts which boasts a small airfield.

The pilot failed to align the plane with the runway for landing and tried to lift again to correct his error, police said. However, the aircraft lost power and crashed.

According to Bild, at least three people were killed and eight injured in the incident which occurred at around 3:45pm local time on Sunday.

First responders have been deployed to the scene.

