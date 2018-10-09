Aliens, cavorting witches, disco? Blue lights dancing in the sky puzzle Muscovites (VIDEO)
The footage was published on YouTube last week (and is an atrocity really, because who shoots a vertical video nowadays?) taken somewhere in the southern part of the capital, it’s boldly titled: UFOs over Moscow. The author said he “saw it and my mind was blown.”
The mind-blowing visage is two groups of lights, one hanging in a triangle shape and another running in circles. They look like (and probably are) some lighting from a disco or an advertising hitting low clouds. In fact even the director of the Astronomy Institute of Russian Academy of Sciences said they’re just a reflection. But obviously this mundane explanation seems too boring for social media.
In addition to the obvious aliens version, there were plenty of suggestions. Some said the lights were probably a coven of witches playing with magic to the chagrins of air traffic control. Others said that it was a secret test for Vladimir Putin’s motorcade, which presumably would soon become airborne.
