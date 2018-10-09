Aliens, cavorting witches, disco? Blue lights dancing in the sky puzzle Muscovites (VIDEO)

A video of bright blue lights swirling in the sky over Moscow has puzzled Russian social media. Those who want to believe are sure they were alien ships, although other explanations were also suggested.

The footage was published on YouTube last week (and is an atrocity really, because who shoots a vertical video nowadays?) taken somewhere in the southern part of the capital, it’s boldly titled: UFOs over Moscow. The author said he “saw it and my mind was blown.”

The mind-blowing visage is two groups of lights, one hanging in a triangle shape and another running in circles. They look like (and probably are) some lighting from a disco or an advertising hitting low clouds. In fact even the director of the Astronomy Institute of Russian Academy of Sciences said they’re just a reflection. But obviously this mundane explanation seems too boring for social media.

In addition to the obvious aliens version, there were plenty of suggestions. Some said the lights were probably a coven of witches playing with magic to the chagrins of air traffic control. Others said that it was a secret test for Vladimir Putin’s motorcade, which presumably would soon become airborne.

