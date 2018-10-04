Chilling VIDEO shows tourist’s safety cord snapping during jump across 150m-high bridge in China

A hair-raising video, in which a tourist narrowly escaped plunging hundreds of feet to his death after a safety cord he was tied to while jumping a bridge suddenly snapped, has sparked a buzz on social media.

The terrifying footage shows the unidentified tourist happily leaping across a gapped,150 meter-high (500 feet) bridge at the Wansheng Ordovician Theme Park in southwest China.

But just as he’s about to make it to the other side, the cord securing him to an overhead frame is seen breaking off.

The man appears to be blissfully unaware of what has happened until he reaches the opposite podium and catches the severed cable in his hands.

The high-rise bridge is understood to have no safety net to protect thrill junkies from landing on the rock bed beneath were they to fall.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the theme park has now been closed due to safety concerns. An investigation reportedly found staff at the high-altitude park had failed to properly fasten the harness to the man’s body ahead of the jump, on Monday.

A staff member with the propaganda bureau at the Wansheng Economic Development Zone, which manages the area, however, reportedly said the video was all just a PR stunt to strengthen the park’s image.

It drew the ire of some public members, with one commenting on Chinese social media saying: “If it’s a marketing ploy, I hope it closes down soon.”

Another contested the claims, saying authorities “just want to hide the facts.”

An investigation into the incident is underway, local authorities claim, SCMP reports.

