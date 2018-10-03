‘Prison helped me understand’: Man who shot 6 migrants in Italy says he’s got ‘no racial hatred’

A neo-nazi extremist who randomly shot six Africans in a rampage in an Italian town thinking it would avenge the brutal murder of a young woman, now faces 12 years in jail. Luca Traini told the court he was “wrong” and is “sorry.”

Traini, who is now 29, spent the morning of February 3 cruising around the town of Macerata for about two hours, firing at African migrants from the window of his car with a pistol. Six people were injured.

As he faces justice over the brutal shooting spree, prosecutors have called for a 12-year jail term for Traini – just under half of the maximum 22-year penalty for his offences. Prosecutors accepted Traini’s guilty plea and requested a simplified court procedure.

At the beginning of his trial before the Court of Assizes, Traini read out an apology, telling the court that his time so far in prison has made him see the error of his ways. "Sorry, I was wrong " he said. "I do not feel any racial hatred… [in] prison I have gained a new understanding of the facts." The gunman went on to blame his upbringing for his behavior, adding that "they tell me I'm crazy or borderline, but I had only a difficult childhood."

According to his five-page handwritten statement, published by newspaper La Repubblica, the gunman told the court that he went on his shooting spree as “he felt compelled to act to defend Pamela,” referring to murdered 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro.

Mastropietro’s body was found on January 31, dismembered and placed in two suitcases in the countryside at Pollenza. A Nigerian national was charged with her murder.

Deliberations over Traini’s jail term are currently underway, with a verdict expected soon.

