German police bust far-right terror cell plotting attacks on migrants & ‘political enemies’

German police have arrested several far-right extremists, foiling high-profile attacks on immigrants and “people of different political views” on the anniversary of 1990 German unification.

Just weeks after violence broke out in east German city of Chemnitz, police detained six young men, ranging from 20 to 30, Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) has said. The suspects are said to be members of a far-right terror cell called “Revolution Chemnitz.”

Arrests were made by elite police counter-terrorism teams in different locations across Saxony and Bavaria. The men, prosecutors said, were planning to carry out “violent and armed attacks against foreigners and political enemies” in a bid to overthrow Germany's democracy.

The “Revolution Chemnitz” planned to unleash their attacks on the Day of German Unity on October 3.

Five extremists, identified only as Sten E., Christian K., Martin H., Marcel W. and Sven W. had already attacked several foreigners in Chemnitz with bottles, weighted “sap” gloves and an electric stun device. This was merely a “test run” for October 3 attack, the prosecutors’ statement alleged.

The “revolutionaries” regarded themselves as something more than a little-known far-right faction. The authorities believe they wanted to become “top personalities among the far-right in Chemnitz” and unite hooligans, skinheads and neo-Nazis under one umbrella.

To make matters worse, the “Revolution Chemnitz” members have also had plans to procure semi-automatic weapons.

Local officials praised the arrests and urged further crackdown on the far-right extremists. “With these arrests and raids, we send out a clear signal that we will detect and destroy such right-wing terrorist structures at early stages,” said Roland Woeller, Saxony’s Interior Minister.

Nevertheless, local opposition called to tighten the grip on right-wingers in Saxony. “The fact that this cell had emerged in Chemnitz also shows the extent of the racist radicalization that took place there – and that the danger of neo-Nazi violence is very high,” a Left Party MP said.

Meanwhile, Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for GBA, said there was no evidence at this stage that the group was motivated by the killing of a German man in Chemnitz back in August. Shortly after, anti-immigrant violence erupted in the city in the days that followed.

A 23-year-old Syrian man is now being held on suspicion of manslaughter, while an Iraqi suspect is still wanted by police.

