‘49 pieces of hardware’: Syria gets S-300 missile system & more from Russia in wake of Il-20 downing
The S-300 air defense system and dozens of additional hardware pieces have been delivered to the Syrian military to boost security of Russian personnel there, Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu, told President Vladimir Putin.
“We have completed the delivery of the S-300 system,” Shoigu said. The hardware supplied to Syria consisted of 49 pieces of military equipment, including radars, control vehicles and four launchers, he added.
BREAKING: #Russian Defence Minister, Sergey #Shoygu, has now announced that a series of #S300#defence systems have arrived in #Syria.— Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) October 2, 2018
It was announced 2 weeks ago that the system would be deployed following an #Israeli#airstrike in #Latakia which downed a #RussianPlane.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW