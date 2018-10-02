Hundreds stranded in Baltic Sea after ‘blast’ & fire on ferry

More than 300 people are stranded in the Baltic Sea after an explosion caused a fire on a ferry off the coast the Russian city of Kaliningrad. Russian and Lithuanian rescuers have already been mobilized for the rescue operation.

Regina Seaways ferry with 335 people on board was reportedly sailing from Germany’s Kiel to Lithuania’s Klaipeda when it was set ablaze on Tuesday after a blast rocked its engine room.

The vessel was sailing in international waters, some 135km from Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania.

There have been no reports of casualties so far. The passengers were reportedly moved to a safe place on the ship, but its engines were turned off and it is currently drifting and waiting for help. The Russian Baltic fleet and number of Lithuanian vessels are on their way to the ferry, along with helicopters from both countries. It may take rescuers several hours to reach the area.

The fire has now been extinguished, sea rescue chief Andrey Permyakov told TASS news agency.

Of the 335 people on board, 298 are passengers and 37 are crew members, Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation chief Alexey Kravchenko told RT.

MS ‘Regina Seaways’ belongs to Denmark-based company DFDS SEAWAYS and was built in 2010.

