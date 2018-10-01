‘Two minutes with no condom’: Asia Argento now admits she had sex with underage accuser

One of the leading voices of the #MeToo movement, actress Asia Argento, has rolled back on her previous claims and now admits that she slept with Jimmy Bennett, who has accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17.

The Italian actress previously denied having intercourse with her co-star, although she is believed to have paid Bennett a $380,000 settlement after he alleged that they had sex in a California hotel room in 2013. However, the actress revealed another version of their relationship during a TV show on Sunday, insisting that then-17-year-old literally “jumped” on her.

Read more

“He undressed me, put me sideways on the bed, climbed onto me and had complete sex without even using a condom,” Argento told the host. She said that her former co-star told her that he had been sexually attracted to her “since he was 12 years old.”

The U-turn in Argento’s position comes after the now-22-year-old Bennett appeared on the same TV show and contradicted her version of events. He claimed that it was then 37-year-old actress who pushed him onto the bed and took off his pants off, after which they “had sex.”

The actor himself has faced sexual misconduct accusations from an underage girlfriend in the past, the Daily Beast revealed, citing documents. The girl also reportedly claimed that the actor had stalked and threatened her.

Despite the actress repeatedly denying the accusations, the scandal resulted in her axing from the Italian X Factor, and also triggered a rift with her #MeToo ally Rose McGowan. Argento was one of the first to speak out against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been further accused by dozens of women.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!