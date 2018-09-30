Doggie diplomacy: Kim gifts pair of N. Korean pooches to S. Korea’s Moon (PHOTOS)
Pictures of the two canines of Pungsan breed were published by the Blue House on Sunday. The dogs – male Songkang and female Gomi – were offered to Moon during the inter-Korean meeting in Pyongyang earlier this month.
<곰이와 송강이를 소개합니다>— 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) 30 сентября 2018 г.
평양에서 열린 2018 남북정상회담 당시 북측은 풍산개 암수 한 쌍을 선물로 전달했습니다. 개들은 동물검역 절차를 진행한 후 지난 주 목요일인 9월 27일에 청와대에 왔습니다.
풍산개는 북한 천연기념물 제368호로 주인을 잘 따르며 용맹한 성격으로 알려져 있습니다. pic.twitter.com/wxOib9APCI
The new pets were picked up at the truce village of Panmunjom, the place of the historic April inter-Korean summit, with three kilograms of food to help them settle in on Thursday.
Moon is known dog-lover, he already has a pooch of the same breed named Maru and an adopted shelter dog Tori, saved from an owner who abused and even ate lost canines.
Following the three day inter-Korean summit, where Pyongyang vowed to allow international monitors to witness the dismantling of the North’s test sites and the Koreas’ military agreed to establish a “joint military committee,” Kim sent Moon some highly-prized and notoriously difficult to grow pine mushrooms, valued at $2.6 million.
Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, made a similar friendly gesture back in 2000, when he gave two Pungsan dogs to then-southern counterpart Kim Dae-jung. The dogs were kept at the Seoul zoo and even received “state guest” status, that ensured them a special treatment and a spacious living place.
Back then Seoul returned the favor, giving the North very similar looking Jindo dogs.
