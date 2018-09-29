North Korean foreign minister speaks at UNGA
29 September 201815:22 GMT
Denuclearization should be implemented in parallel with “trust building efforts” in a “step-by-step” measure, the North Korean foreign minister said, adding that Pyongyang sees no signs of cooperation from the US.
“The reason behind the current deadlock is that the US is relying on the coercive methods that prevent trust building,” he added.
- 15:13 GMT
DPRK Foreign minister noted that although almost a year passed since the last test, sanctions on North Korea remain.
- 15:11 GMT
With no confidence building, there is “no way we will unilaterally disarm first,” Ri Yong-ho said.
The situation in the relations between the US and North Korea has become a hostage of the US foreign politics – the opposition has made “slandering” Pyongyang its “daily business,” the foreign minister said.
“Implementation of the joint statement is in the best interests of the US. If it becomes the victim of the US internal politics, the primary victim will be the US itself.”
- 15:09 GMT
Forces opposing the US government in America are attacking North Korea for their political gain, according DPRK's foreign minister.
- 15:08 GMT
- 15:06 GMT
Conception that sanctions can bring us on our knees is a pipe dream of people who don't know us
- 15:05 GMT
Yong-ho went on to describe the steps taken by North and South Korea for rapprochement.
- 15:03 GMT
DPRK -US joint statement contains all necessary steps for the peace solution of the North Korea issue, says Yong-ho.
- 13:44 GMT
Ri Yong-ho has started his speech at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.