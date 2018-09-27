Tussle on the tarmac: Desperate passenger tries to fight his way onto missed flight (PHOTOS)

Dublin Airport’s Terminal One played host to a dramatic scene, taken straight out of a Hollywood film, as a desperate passenger attempted to flag down the flight he had missed by a few minutes.

At approximately 7am Thursday, the Ryanair flight from Dublin to Amsterdam was taxiing to the runway when a man in his 20s sprinted through the terminal building. He pleaded with ground crew to halt the flight before banging on the window of the terminal and subsequently making a desperate dash onto the runway.

The young man managed to reach the plane as it was taxiing towards the runway but was tackled by airport security. In total, it took two ground crew and another three or four staff members to wrestle him to the ground and restrain him. He is now in custody in Ballymun police station.

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/...@BBCNewsNIpic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

Moments earlier he’d been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac. 2/... @BBCNewsNIpic.twitter.com/mzEbD6fHyw — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

A reminder that Romantic Comedy Behavior is rarely as successful in the real world. pic.twitter.com/CeJIQ2ovpX — John Connolly (@jkconnolly) September 27, 2018

“They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated. He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down,” Dublin Airport Authority told TheJournal.ie.

“Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police,” Ryanair said in a statement to RT.com. The flight reportedly departed 21 minutes behind schedule.

