Trump chairs UN Security Council meeting (WATCH LIVE)
LIVE UPDATES

  • 26 September 2018

    15:14 GMT

    Morales has taken aim at Washington, saying the US falsely claims to act in the cause of "justice, freedom, and democracy" under the guise of human rights and humanitarian reasons.

    "In no way is the United States interested in upholding democracy - if such were the case it would not have financed coup d'etat and supported dictators. It would not have threatened with military intervention democratically elected governments as it has done with Venezuela. The United States could not care less about human rights or justice..."

    Morales praised the countries which remained part of the Iran nuclear deal following Washington's withdrawal.

  • 15:10 GMT

    Bolivian President Evo Morales says his country "categorically condemns" unilateral actions imposed by the US against Iran, saying Tehran is currently the "victim of a US siege."

  • 15:05 GMT

  • 15:04 GMT

  • 15:01 GMT

  • 14:51 GMT

  • 14:47 GMT

    The French president addressed the "ballistic assistance" being given to Hezbollah and Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying that this must stop before the region is further destabilized.

  • 14:45 GMT

    Fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) confirmed that terrorist groups "are interested in weapons of mass destruction," Macron said, while calling for international cooperation in fighting terrorist groups.

  • 14:42 GMT

    Macron says the Security Council should not lose sight of the fact that North Korea "continues to represent a nuclear and ballistic threat for the region and the world."

  • 14:40 GMT

    Macron disagrees with Trump on the Iran nuclear deal. He admits the deal "isn't perfect," but is a decisive step in the right direction. A long-term strategy is needed to deal with Iran and it cannot boil down to just sanctions and containment. "We need to have the basis for new negotiations," he said.

