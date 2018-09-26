Trump chairs UN Security Council meeting (WATCH LIVE)
26 September 201815:14 GMT
Morales has taken aim at Washington, saying the US falsely claims to act in the cause of "justice, freedom, and democracy" under the guise of human rights and humanitarian reasons.
"In no way is the United States interested in upholding democracy - if such were the case it would not have financed coup d'etat and supported dictators. It would not have threatened with military intervention democratically elected governments as it has done with Venezuela. The United States could not care less about human rights or justice..."
Bolivian prez. Evo Morales going hard against US, calling out decades of propaganda under guise of "democracy".— Buba A. (@ArcaneSkin) September 26, 2018
Morales - "US could care less about human rights & justice". He's calling out US govt imprisoning migrant children & illegally making Jerusalem Isarel's capital. #UNSC
Morales praised the countries which remained part of the Iran nuclear deal following Washington's withdrawal.
- 15:10 GMT
Bolivian President Evo Morales says his country "categorically condemns" unilateral actions imposed by the US against Iran, saying Tehran is currently the "victim of a US siege."
Evo #Morales (#Bolivia) at #UNSC: "The USA planned and have supported a military coup in Iran to oppress the people of Iran. Bolivia condemns unilateral sanctions of USA against Iran to steal its oil. Bolivia condemns illegal aggression of USA against Iraq killed million people."— Isyan Devrim (@IsyanDevrim5) September 26, 2018
Ha!! #Bolivia is like, you want to talk about #Iran? Let's start in the 50's with #US actions. #UNSC— Teale Harold (@tealeh11) September 26, 2018
- 15:05 GMT
It's Evo Morales, President of Bolivia, up at the UNSC! He starts off noting that Latin America is free of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 26, 2018
- 15:04 GMT
EqGuinea: in Africa, we have ruble's of trafficking, terrorism & conflicts: I urgently request that you [UNSC members] support the African Union in financing for peacekeeping ops #uNGA— passblue (@pass_blue) September 26, 2018
- 15:01 GMT
#UNGA President of #EquatorialGuinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema #Mbasogo: The world is caught up in an #armsrace, making countries feel compelled to obtain weapons of mass destruction (#WOMD).— Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) September 26, 2018
- 14:51 GMT
Poland’s president chooses to sound exactly like a run-of-the-mill ambassador. Quite the anticlimax after Trump and Macron #UNSC— Troels Engell (@TroelsEngell) September 26, 2018
- 14:47 GMT
The French president addressed the "ballistic assistance" being given to Hezbollah and Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying that this must stop before the region is further destabilized.
- 14:45 GMT
Fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) confirmed that terrorist groups "are interested in weapons of mass destruction," Macron said, while calling for international cooperation in fighting terrorist groups.
- 14:42 GMT
Macron says the Security Council should not lose sight of the fact that North Korea "continues to represent a nuclear and ballistic threat for the region and the world."
Macron, speaking after Trump, says UNSC shouldn't forget "North Korea continues representing a nuclear and ballistic threat to the world." Also, that Iran "continues abiding by its obligations" under JCPOA.— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) September 26, 2018
- 14:40 GMT
Macron disagrees with Trump on the Iran nuclear deal. He admits the deal "isn't perfect," but is a decisive step in the right direction. A long-term strategy is needed to deal with Iran and it cannot boil down to just sanctions and containment. "We need to have the basis for new negotiations," he said.
At #UNSC France Pres. Macron disagrees with @realdonaldTrump about #IranNuclearDeal, saying it is a decisive step forward that #Iran has been complying with. We hope Europe keeps challenging Trump on Iran. #nosanctionsnowar— Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) September 26, 2018