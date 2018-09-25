Verizon Wireless suffers massive outage across US
“Verizon Wireless is currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” the telecom giant’s Support service posted on Twitter.
The East Coast and the south of the country seem to be affected by the outage the most, according to the website DownDetector.
Or this gem... Nowhere to click for chat at all pic.twitter.com/4JHshKNN3L— Name cannot be blank (@the_joe_goodman) September 25, 2018
Verzion Wireless enjoys a solid first place as the US largest telecommunications provider. Last year, it had nearly 150 million subscribers.
