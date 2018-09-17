Laptop explodes on Madrid Metro, passengers spill onto train tracks in panic to escape smoke

At least six have been injured following an explosion in the Madrid Metro after a girl’s laptop exploded in her bag. According to local media, the blast sparked scenes of panic as passengers thought the explosion was a bomb.

Ambulances and police were called to the subway station to treat and evacuate passengers following the explosion at about 9am on Monday. Reports on the ground indicate that passengers activated the emergency brake and left the train on foot, walking along the subway tracks to Principe de Vergara station.

#Madrid: El incendio de un portátil provoca la salida de los pasajeros por las vías en el Metro de Príncipe de Vergara. @BomberosMad las revisa para comprobar que no hay nadie en el interior. @SAMUR_PC atiende a varios viajeros por crisis de ansiedad. Vía @EmergenciasMadpic.twitter.com/2DhT9YDoGu — VOST Madrid (@VOSTmadrid) September 17, 2018

One eyewitness said that the train “stopped” and that “people [have been] treated [for] panic attacks.” Another witness has posted a video of the evacuation to social media, slamming Madrid de Metro for keeping passengers locked in the train car for ‘30 minutes.’

Esto fue lo que ocurrió. Evacuación por que un equipo eléctrico explotó. ( Tablet ). 30 min encerrados en el vagón. pic.twitter.com/HnpYEHSOiM — Juan Teixeira (@juanteix) September 17, 2018

The explosion saw train services cut between Sainz de Baranda and Avenida de America stations, but these have since been restored.

In 2004, terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda targeted the Madrid Metro with nearly simultaneous, coordinated bombings three days before Spain's general elections. The explosions killed 192 people and injured around 2,000.

