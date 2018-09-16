'Toxic' banks treated with soap & smoke on anniversary of Lehman's collapse (PHOTO, VIDEO)

French anti-globalist group has covered the walls of most prominent banks with black soap, lightning orange smoke bombs and smearing green slime outside to decry the "toxic" finance industry.

Hundreds of activist of an Attac France group staged a series of protests across the country on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the global financial crisis, triggered by the bankruptcy of the Wall Street titan Lehman Brothers on September 15, 2008.

The investment giant’s demise has sparked a chain reaction and led to the economic turmoil that has crippled the world’ economy for the years to come and saw many on main street lose their money and homes.

Activists of the German branch, Attac Deustchland, took to the streets of Frankfurt under the slogan: “Finance for the People – for the many, not for the few.”

Paris - Dix ans après la chute de Lehman Brother entraînant une grave crise financière.



Une action d’@attac_fr est en cours sur la banque HSBC des Champs-Elysées. pic.twitter.com/cBlk0ihKBz — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) September 15, 2018

"The goal is to celebrate in our own way the 10 years of the financial crisis, because nothing has been done, or so little, to disarm the big banks and the financial markets," Aurélie Trouvé, spokesperson for Attac France told AFP.

Protesters have gathered before the offices of French most prestigious banks, HSBC, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole to denounce what they called the toxic nature of the banking industry, while taking a specific aim at the banks’ vast investments into fossil fuels.

Some 60 activists turned up to the protest rally on the iconic Champs-Elysees in front of HSBC bank. The activists, donning chemical protection suits, climbed the bank’s walls, plastering them with placards and smearing them with black liquid soap.

Orange smoke billowed and green liquid streamed to the pavement from barrels with skull and crossbones hazard symbols, while activists were lying on the ground in a mock mass poisoning scene.

Similar actions took place in Marseille, Lille and Nantes. Activists say that about 100 protests, mainly across Europe, have been planned.

Police have briefly detained some of protesters in Paris, but released them on Saturday evening upon an identity check.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!