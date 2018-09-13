Skripal case suspects tell RT editor-in-chief what they do for living & why they travel to Europe

The two Russian men London blames for carrying out the Skripal poisoning have told RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan what they do for living and what led them to Europe.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were labelled by the British authorities as Russian military intelligence agents, but how they actually earn money is apparently much less exiting.

“In short, it’s the fitness industry, it is about sports nutrition, vitamins, proteins, microelements,” the men explained.

The pair added they would rather not elaborate on the details for one reason – to protect their clients from unwanted attention.

“I don't want anyone from our clients to be affected,” Ruslan Boshirov said.

But it’s their job, apart from vacations, which has led them to travel abroad in order to scout for best products on the market, they said.

Two men said they travelled to Europe, including several times to Switzerland, looking for new products such as amino acids, vitamins and microelements.

“We do not travel only for business. We were on vacation in Switzerland… we traveled both for business and vacation,” Petrov said, adding that they once celebrated the New Year in Switzerland.

While Moscow has been repeatedly castigated for alleged involvement in the poisoning of ex-double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, the Kremlin maintains the allegations are not based on solid facts. It in turn blamed London for trying to hush up and even “destroy” evidence in the high-profile case.

