Russia will ask UN to lift some North Korea sanctions - Deputy FM

Moscow will propose to the UN Security Council to reward North Korea with a gradual relaxing of sanctions if it takes the necessary steps towards denuclearization, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said.

“As North Korea takes steps on denuclearization, we believe that the UN Security Council has the authority and should address the issue of adequate easing of the sanctions against North Korea. We will raise this issue with the understanding that North Korea will also take the required steps,” Morgulov said on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW