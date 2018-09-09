Swedish Moderate opposition leader urges PM & his center-left government to resign

Swedish Moderates’ leader, Ulf Kristersson, whose opposition center-right bloc virtually tied with the ruling center-left coalition has urged PM Stefan Lofven and his government to resign.

"This government has run its course… Now it should resign,” Kristersson told a party rally, after preliminary election results showed his opposition coalition in a tie with its centre-left rivals.

Kristersson, who is the center-right Alliance’s candidate for prime minister, said that the election results have shown their rivals are “unlikely” to find enough support in parliament, and that he will hold discussion with partners on how to form a new Swedish government.

Earlier, the leader of the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, indicated he was ready for potential coalition talks, but challenged Kristersson to choose between seeking support from his party and PM’s Social Democrats.

Sweden Democrat leader Akesson expects to gain ‘real influence over Swedish politics’ & ready to cooperate with all parties https://t.co/WIbNeBU6mU — RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2018

"We increase our seats in parliament and we see that we will gain huge influence over what happens in Sweden during the coming weeks, months and years," Akesson told a party rally, adding that he was ready for cooperation will all parties, especially the center-right.

However, both of the main parties have previously said that they will not form a coalition with Akesson's faction, meaning that a minority government, grand coalition or prolonged political crisis are all on the table.

The leader of Sweden's Liberal Party, Jan Bjorklund, reiterated his rejection of any cooperation with SD. “I want an Alliance government, but it will not happen in cooperation with the Sweden Democrats," Bjorklund said Sunday.

