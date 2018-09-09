Sweden Democrats break through, socialists remain biggest party – election exit polls

The Social Democrats have achieved their worst result in a century, while the Sweden Democrats will have their biggest-ever faction in parliament, say exit polls released as voting stations in the Scandinavian country closed.

A survey published by TV4 15 minutes before the voting deadline of 8 pm, claimed that the center-left Social Democrats will have 25.4 percent of the vote, the center-right Moderate Party 18.4, and the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats 16.3.

But an alternative poll published by national broadcaster SVT, put the Sweden Democrats, which first entered parliament in 2010, in second place with 19.2 of the vote.

“This is a fantastically big success," Julia Kronlid, vice chairman of the Sweden Democrats, told the media. "You must remember that support for us is also often underestimated in exit polls. So I hope and believe that when we get the real results, we’ll be even bigger.”

If the result of the exit polls is reflected by actual tallies, which will arrive throughout Sunday night, neither the current center-left nor the center-right coalition, which appear to be in a deadlock, will have a majority in the Riksdag.

The SVT survey said that a record 41 percent of the electorate changed their party allegiance from the previous election, as voters move away from the established centrist parties.

