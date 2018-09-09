WATCH moment presidential car smashes into truck in Moldova (VIDEO)

A dashcam video of a head-on collision involving a car in the motorcade of Moldovan President Igor Dodon has been released online. The footage appears to show the life-saving reaction of the presidential security team.

The dramatic video was apparently filmed from a security detail vehicle said to be following Dodon’s black sedan. Footage shows the presidential motorcade traveling at high speed on a narrow road, while the oncoming traffic slows down.

A white truck, however, fails to slow down, bumps into another vehicle and then goes straight for a head-on collision with Dodon’s car.

It appears that the president’s driver managed to narrowly avoid slamming into the truck, which hit the car on the driver’s side, sending it into a ditch. The security car then hits the truck, abruptly ending the dashcam footage.

READ MORE: ‘He’s fine’: Moldovan president rushed to hospital after car crash (VIDEO)

President Dodon managed to walk away from the incident unscathed, yet his mother and son, travelling in the same car, have been reportedly injured.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!