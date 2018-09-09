Moldovan president rushed to hospital after car crash (VIDEO)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon was rushed to hospital after his motorcade was involved in a car accident near the city of Straseni, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The incident happened on Sunday, as Dodon was traveling from the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, to the western city of Ungheni, local media reported.

The president’s car reportedly flipped over during the crash, sources told local news agency Unimedia. Video footage of the crash site shows two black cars in a ditch near the road, one of which is overturned. A white truck with a damaged cabin can also seen on the road.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW