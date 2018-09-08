Tear gas as protesters clash with police in Thessaloniki, chanting ‘Macedonia is Greece’ (LIVE)

Riot police have fired volleys of tear gas at nationalist protesters in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, angry at Athens’ rapprochement with Macedonia. Flag-waving demonstrators responded with rocks, projectiles, and insults.

Footage of the clashes shows police attempting to push back the protesters, who turned out to picket this year’s annual trade fair where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was due to deliver an address.

Through the clouds of rising smoke, those that turned out to picket returned fire with projectiles and laser pointers, while others unfurled banners with slogans like “killuminati” and “no new world order.”

After being temporarily pushed back by police, a renewed attempt to move forward by the crowd armed with fireworks and a flaming bin was met with volleys of teargas.

A bizarre scene played out when one of the protesters went forth with an Orthodox icon of what looked like the Virgin Mary. The large icon was then apparently hit by a round of tear gas, sending sparks flying.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW