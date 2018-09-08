Russia’s upper house chair meets North Korean leader to deliver letter from Putin

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko is holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a Russian delegation’s visit to Pyongyang. She will also reportedly hand-deliver a letter from Vladimir Putin.

The rare meeting was revealed by the head of the Russian Upper House Committee for International Relations, Senator Konstantin Kosachev, who is also currently in North Korea as part of the Russian delegation. He did not elaborate on the details of the talks.

READ MORE: N. Korea’s Kim invited to Russia with official visit

Matvienko earlier announced that she would deliver a letter to the North Korean leader from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is not the first time that the two statesmen have exchanged correspondence. In June, Putin sent another personal letter, inviting his North Korean counterpart to Russia for an official visit. The invitation was conveyed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!