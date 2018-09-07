US intervention in Syria should be stopped immediately – Iranian president

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for an immediate end to the American and Israeli presence on Syrian territory during a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts.

The three leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Rouhani and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered in Tehran on Friday to discuss how to stop violence in the war-torn Arab republic.

“The United States’ illegal presence in Syria, which has only led to escalation of the situation, must end immediately,” Rouhani said in opening remarks at the summit.

“In accordance with international resolutions and the demands of the Syrian people, the Israeli occupational regime must immediately leave occupied Syrian territories,” Rouhani told his counterparts.

