Series of strong quakes shake Panama, Ecuador & Chile (VIDEOS)

A series of powerful earthquakes has struck the South American East Coast, with Panama, Chile and Ecuador all suffering jolts between magnitude 5.6 and 6.2 within less than an hour.

Panama was hit by a 5.6 earthquake at 1:47am GMT. According to the US Geological Survey its epicenter was located at a depths of 10 kilometers, some 15 km from the small town of Yaviza.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 2:12am GMT, a powerful 6.2 magnitude jolt hit central Ecuador, some 94 kilometers (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km (69 miles).

So far at least one person has been injured, Ecuador’s authorities said, noting some damage to homes and reporting landslides on the road. Power supply outages are also being reported. The jolts were felt as far away as the capital, Quito and the city of Guayaquil.

At around 2:39am GMT, a third 5.8 magnitude quake rocked the central part of Chile, with its epicenter located near the border with Argentina, some 86 kilometers east of the city of Vallenar.

#Urgente En #Cumanda provincia del Chimborazo, lugar del epicentro de un sismo de 6.6 grados que la noche de voy se produjo en Ecuador, se reportan ya los primeros daños estructurales sobre varias edificaciones. @doriord@Nestor_Aguilera@joaordonezceli@marcelaholguinpic.twitter.com/ZdtrVkxrrq — Omar C (@OmarsinEliseo) September 7, 2018

