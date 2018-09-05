Names of ‘Russian suspects’ in Skripal poisoning published by UK don’t mean anything to us – Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the names and photos of alleged Russians suspected of poisoning Sergey and Yulia Skripal released by the UK does not mean anything to Moscow as of now.

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the news, saying the UK’s accusations over alleged involvement in Salisbury and Amesbury incidents were groundless.

“Names as well as photos [of the suspects] published in the media don’t mean anything to us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said later in the day. She said Moscow is calling on London “to abandon making public accusations and media manipulations” and opt instead for “practical cooperation between law enforcement agencies.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW