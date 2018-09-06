Cranberries singer’s sudden death an alcohol-induced bath accident, inquest finds

The shock death of Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan was caused by drowning in a bath due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest in London has heard.

The ‘Zombie’ hit single artist was found unresponsive in a hotel on Park Lane, London in January. An inquest into the circumstances surrounding the 46-year-old’s sudden death has now yielded answers.

According to Westminster’s Coroner’s Court, the Irish singer died as a result of a “tragic accident” when she took a bath after consuming a considerable amount of alcohol.

The court heard from expert witnesses that O’Riordan did not display any injuries consistent with self harm and the coroner recorded the singer’s death as accidental.

O’Riordan, who suffered from bipolar disorder, had been forthcoming in recent years about her well-documented struggles, which saw her plead guilty to an air rage charge in 2015.

According to a toxicology test as part of the inquest, O’Riordan was four times over the legal limit for driving when she died. There was evidence of small amounts of medication in her bloodstream, but coroner Shirley Radcliffe concluded that there was no sign that the singer tried to take her own life.

“There is no evidence that this was anything other than an accident. There was no intention, this seems to be solely a tragic accident,” Radcliffe said, reported the Irish Times.

Following the inquest The Cranberries released a statement offering their “heartfelt condolences” to O’Riordan’s family.

“Dolores will live on eternally in her music,” the band added.

