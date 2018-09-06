Japanese nuclear plant switches to emergency generators after quake paralyzes Hokkaido

Tomari nuclear power plant on the island of Hokkaido has been forced to switch to emergency generators after the station suffered main power outage following the 6.7 earthquake, Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.

Emergency diesel generators were activated to supply electricity to maintain cooling of nuclear fuel rods in the pool. Since the plant is undergoing a safety review by the Regulatory Committee, no nuclear fuel was present inside the station’s three reactors at the time of the incident. The emergency power source is said to be enough to support operations for at least seven days.

UPDATE: At least 1 dead, 32 missing & 120+ injured after 6.7 earthquake and landslides hit Japan’s Hokkaido https://t.co/gQik8Hdgp8 — RT (@RT_com) September 6, 2018

Besides that, no leaks, temperature increase or any other irregularities have been recorded at the plant operated by Hokkaido Electric Power, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters. Other Japan’s nuclear facilities outside the island also reported no abnormalities.

While authorities continue to monitor the situation on the island's only nuclear power plant, which has been in shutdown since the Fukushima disaster, Hokkaido Electric announced that it was forced to halt all of its power generating plants, which left 2.95 million customers without power.

The blackout and landslides, triggered by the quake, paralyzed the island. The New Chitose Airport halted its operations, and railway service on the Hokkaido island has also been disrupted. Powerful tremors caused significant destruction and infrastructure damage in the region. Over 120 people were injured, while dozens more feared missing under collapsed structures. Search and rescue efforts continue with the help of some 25,000 SDF servicemen.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!