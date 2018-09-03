Pole dance inexplicably welcomes Chinese kindergarteners back to school (VIDEOS)

Parents are up in arms over a highly-controversial pole dancing performance at a kindergarten in China to mark the beginning of the new academic year.

The scantily-clad dancers performed for stunned parents and pupils in the southern Chinese city Shenzhen on Monday. Parents called for the resignation of the school’s director and the education bureau of Bao’an District warned against other schools mimicking the bizarre choice of entertainment for such a young audience.

In a statement posted on Weibo, the bureau called on the school to apologize and sack its director.

According to one parent, a full 10 days of military activities and displays were held to mark the end of the previous term, while the recent welcoming ceremony at the school featured a dancer allegedly performed on a flag pole hoisting the national flag.

More from the opening day of our kids' kindergarten. Crazy. We're trying to get them out of there and get our tuition back. They also had a bunch of adverts out for a pole dancing school. Most likely paid the principal to put them up. pic.twitter.com/fgU946hFwn — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

So before our kids got out of kindergarten for the summer, there was 10 days of military "activities" and displays of machine guns and mortars at the door; now the principal has welcomed them back with a strip pole dance on the flagpole bearing the PRC flag. She's gone nuts. pic.twitter.com/BJr4UI6Oq3 — Michael Standaert (@mstandaert) September 3, 2018

“Okay, yeah for adults maybe, but not 3-6 year old kids,” parent Michael Standaert said of the event on Twitter. Standaert posted a series of videos that were shared among parents on WeChat.

“Pole dancing is by nature sexy and flirtatious, and by that measure, it is for the eyes of adults, not young children,” said one anonymous user on Weibo, cited by Reuters.

