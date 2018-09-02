Huge fire engulfs Saudi Arabian public prosecution building (VIDEOS)

A massive blaze has broken out at a Saudi Arabian public prosecution building in Dammam, footage from the scene shows.

Videos posted online show one side of the building entirely engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of black smoke emerging from the inferno.

Video via @alekhbariyatv showing a large fire at the Public Prosecution building in #Dammampic.twitter.com/9KOVMOW3ne — Miriam Goldman Eps (@Miriam411) September 2, 2018

More than 20 firefighting and rescue units were sent to the scene and were eventually able to control the fire, Al Arabiya reported.

WATCH: #Saudi Civil Defense dousing huge fire at public prosecution building in Dammam



Read More: https://t.co/nedMWAu0Mnpic.twitter.com/GPIKwbE1U5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 2, 2018

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, Prince of the Eastern Province, has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident.

The public prosecutor's office has confirmed that the fire did not result in any deaths, adding that it started because of a sudden failure in the air conditioning units on the top floor of the building.

