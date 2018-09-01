‘We crashed, but it's OK’: Passenger records dramatic VIDEO after airliner skids into river

A passenger recorded a short video after a Russian Boeing 737 slid off a runway in Sochi, crashing into a river and catching fire on both wings.

“We crashed, but it’s OK, I guess,” a man can be heard calmly saying in a short clip recorded minutes after the airliner crashed into a river in the southern Russian city of Sochi. The video shows flames blazing in the night, and some people can be heard shouting at the background.

The incident happened on Saturday after the plane skidded off a runway during a late-night emergency landing. All 164 passengers and six crew members on board survived, while 18 passengers, including several children, received injuries.

The only fatality of the night was that of an airport employee, who led the first response team. He was rushed to a hospital with heart failure and died en route.

