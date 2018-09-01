Passenger plane overshoots runway & catches fire in Sochi, 18 people injured (VIDEO)

A passenger plane from Moscow has made a rough landing in Sochi, hitting a fence, losing a wing and catching fire.

It took the Utair-operated Boeing 737, arriving from Moscow, two attempts to land in Sochi, southern Russia, although it is not yet clear what hindered the first try. When the crew managed to land the plane, it overshot the runway and hit a fence, losing its left wing.

After the plane crashed through the fence it plunged into a riverbed. The impact destroyed a wheel stand and one of the wings, and caused the left engine to catch fire, a Utair spokesman told RIA Novosti.

Eighteen people have been injured as result of the incident, including three children, Russia’s Health Ministry reported.

It was reported earlier that six people have suffered from a carbon monoxide poisoning, and four were hospitalized with burns.

While there have been no victims among the passengers or the crew, an employee of the Sochi airport died from heart attack while responding to the incident.

The injuries the passengers have suffered have been described as minor ones.

Passengers have been evacuated from the plane.

A video released by Russian news outlet Ren-TV purports to show the plane engulfed in flames near the runway.

164 passengers and 6 crew were on board the plane, Utair says.