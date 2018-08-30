‘Airborne’ Tesla vaults railway track, smashes into schoolyard (VIDEO)

An Ontario man is facing dangerous driving charges after he was filmed driving a Model S Tesla erratically across a set of railway tracks before smashing into a school yard.

Surveillance footage shows the horrifying smash unfolding in a leafy residential area of Barrie, Ontario. Barrie Police Department has now charged a 46-year-old man with dangerous driving following the single-vehicle smash.

Filmed on Tuesday, the crash video captures a sleek Model S Tesla car vaulting over a steep incline near a railway junction before it skidded into a tree in a nearby school parking lot.

Amazingly the driver and passenger of the car, which sprayed sparks and tyre debris across the road as it went out of control, escaped with their lives.

According to investigators, the ‘airborne’ vehicle came to a stop beside a tree and after skidding 100 feet in the opposite lane.

“The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries,” a police statement read. The unidentified suspect is due to appear in court next week.

