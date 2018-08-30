HomeWorld News

At least 17 people killed in Ethiopia military aircraft crash

Get short URL
At least 17 people killed in Ethiopia military aircraft crash
FILE PHOTO: An Ethiopian military officer © Tiksa Negeri / Reuters
A military aircraft crashed in Ethiopia on Thursday morning killing at least 17 people on board, including two children and two women, according to local news agency ENA.

The agency reported that the ET-AIU plane crashed just 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa as it burned mid-air above the East Shewa Zone.

According to local news agency Fana, however, the aircraft in question was a helicopter, not a plane. Fana put the death toll at 18, including 15 members of the defense sector along with three civilians.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies