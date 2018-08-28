Foiled bomb plot sees France warn diplomats against non-essential travel to Iran – leaked memo

The French government has warned its diplomats and foreign ministry officials against all unnecessary travel to Iran, citing a foiled bomb plot against a dissident rally in Paris as warnings of a more aggressive Tehran.

Written by the ministry’s Secretary General Maurice Gourdault-Montagne on August 20, the memo seen by Reuters refers to a foiled bomb plot against an Iranian dissident rally in Paris earlier this year. It explains it as a “hardening” of Iran’s position regarding France, “as well as some of our allies.”

“Given the known security risks... all departmental officers, whether from headquarters or (overseas) posts, are required to defer until further notice, except for urgent work, any travel plans in Iran,” the memo advised.

The rally in question was hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on June 30 and was also attended by US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani. Iran has previously denied any involvement with the plot.

The memo follows on from earlier travel advice handed out to French travelers on May 10, warning its citizens against entering Iran with electronic equipment such as drones and walkie-talkies, and taking too many photographs.

News of the leaked memo comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal to act to save the pact on Monday, following the US’ withdrawal by Donald Trump in May.

A spiraling in diplomatic relations with France could make economically-hit Iran’s position even tougher.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, but he and European allies in favor of keeping it have proven unable to talk Trump out of renewed sanctions on Iran.

French oil and gas firm Total and automotive outfits PSA and Renault have been among European investors pulling out of Iran fearing the potential reach of US sanctions.

