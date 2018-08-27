Daredevil worker captures dazzling St. Pete skyline from spire of Europe’s tallest building (VIDEO)

Hanging almost 500 meters in the air, one man with nerves of steel managed to capture the thrilling beauty of St. Petersburg and the Gulf of Finland from the spire of the Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Europe.

Rising above the waterfront business complex at 462 meters, a construction crew worker could not resist the spectacular view of Russia’s Venice of the North at dusk. Holding his hands on top of the spire, the man recorded a bird's eye view of the surroundings with the camera attached to his safety helmet.

A post shared by Санкт-Петербург | Питер (@spb.advisor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

The 87 story Lakhta Center is nearing completion after six years of construction. Designed by British firm RMJM, the business complex on the outskirts of the historic city is set to be Europe’s new tallest skyscraper. The tower, which twists a full 90 degrees from its foundation to its top will offer residential and commercial space as well as an observation deck over the Gulf of Finland. The tower will also headquarter the Russian gas giant Gazprom, which is set to move in by the end of 2019.

