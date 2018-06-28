2 children stabbed to death in attack outside Shanghai primary school

A knife-wielding man has attacked pupils at the entrance of a primary school, killing two children, and leaving two more people injured.

A 29-year-old male attacked three students and one female parent with a knife at the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School around 11:30am local time on Thursday, according to police.

The victims were immediately taken to hospital, where two boys succumbed to their injuries and died. The third pupil and the parent have no life threatening injuries, according to local media.

#BREAKING: At least two students were killed and one injured in a knife attack outside gate of primary school in Shanghai Thursday morning. The attacker was later detained, according to local media. pic.twitter.com/Jp1ngizwi3 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) 28 июня 2018 г.

The attacker, who was arrested at the site, was reportedly a jobless man, who vented his anger at society. A video purportedly showing the arrest emerged online.

Investigation has been launched by the police.

Stabbings and attacks are not usual incidents for China, especially at schools.

However, a similar dramatic incident took place in April this year, when nine people were stabbed to death by a 28-year-old man outside a secondary school in Mizhi County, in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The attacker, a victim of school bullying, had reportedly harbored suppressed hatred against school pupils.

