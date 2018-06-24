Blaster beats lightsaber: Han Solo’s iconic weapon from Return of the Jedi sold for $550,000

Han Solo’s legendary blaster that he used to confront stormtroopers in Return of the Jedi has been sold for a truly out-of-this-world price, leaving Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from the first two films light-years behind.

“Sold for $550,000! An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi! Sold today in our ‘Hollywood Legends’ memorabilia auction,” Julien’s Auctions, an LA-based auction house that features entertainment memorabilia, tweeted.

The hefty price backs Han Solo’s bravado in brushing off lightsaber-wielding Luke Skywalker: “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” He was right: Skywalker’s wildly popular Jedi weapon was sold for $100,000 less in 2017.

The famous blaster, which in reality is made mainly of wood, was put on display in May this year, after gathering dust in the collection of Return of the Jedi art director James Schoppe for over 30 years. Schoppe finally decided to part with the gun, as well as some of the saga’s other legendary props, Martin Nolan, the auction house’s executive director said.

Among other galactic ‘ammunition’ of the sci-fi franchise are a stormtrooper gun and an original prop axe used by teddy-bear-like Ewoks, who ally with Luke and the team to confront the forces of the Empire in Episode VI.

