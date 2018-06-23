Pantera legend & co-founder Vinnie Paul dies aged 54
“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah,” the band said in a statement released on Twitter and Facebook. No further details are currently available.
Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.— Pantera (@Pantera) June 23, 2018
Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands
Pantera and Hellyeah.
No further details are available at this time.
The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/4yCzabmWVt
Pantera was formed by Paul; his brother, guitarist Dimebag Darrell; and lead vocalist Terry Glaze in 1981 and continued until 2003.
After the breakup of Pantera, the Abbott brothers founded heavy metal band Damageplan. After his brother’s death in 2004, Paul joined metal supergroup Hellyeah.
Devastated by the musician’s death, fans and colleagues shared their thoughts on Twitter:
So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 23, 2018
Can’t believe it.— Anthrax (Band) (@Anthrax) June 23, 2018
R.I.P to our brother Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/In2Dlmmfq5
I just got off the stage when I heard the news. I’m heartbroken. Don’t even know what to say other than my thoughts are with his family and fans. We just took this photo a few months ago. In shock. #RIPVinniePaul#vinniepaulpic.twitter.com/0FiFSO68RA— Sagan Amery (@SaganAmery) June 23, 2018
Rest easy, Big Vin.— W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) June 23, 2018
The afterlife just got a lot louder and swings a lot harder.#VinniePaul
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!