Pantera legend & co-founder Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

Vinnie Paul, the iconic drummer and founding member of legendary Texas band Pantera, which revolutionized heavy metal, passed away at 54, the band announced.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah,” the band said in a statement released on Twitter and Facebook. No further details are currently available.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.

Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands

Pantera and Hellyeah.

No further details are available at this time.

The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/4yCzabmWVt — Pantera (@Pantera) June 23, 2018

Pantera was formed by Paul; his brother, guitarist Dimebag Darrell; and lead vocalist Terry Glaze in 1981 and continued until 2003.

After the breakup of Pantera, the Abbott brothers founded heavy metal band Damageplan. After his brother’s death in 2004, Paul joined metal supergroup Hellyeah.

Devastated by the musician’s death, fans and colleagues shared their thoughts on Twitter:

So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 23, 2018

Can’t believe it.

R.I.P to our brother Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/In2Dlmmfq5 — Anthrax (Band) (@Anthrax) June 23, 2018

I just got off the stage when I heard the news. I’m heartbroken. Don’t even know what to say other than my thoughts are with his family and fans. We just took this photo a few months ago. In shock. #RIPVinniePaul#vinniepaulpic.twitter.com/0FiFSO68RA — Sagan Amery (@SaganAmery) June 23, 2018

Rest easy, Big Vin.



The afterlife just got a lot louder and swings a lot harder.#VinniePaul — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) June 23, 2018



Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!