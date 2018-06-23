HomeWorld News

Pantera legend & co-founder Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

Vinnie Paul / Global Look Press
Vinnie Paul, the iconic drummer and founding member of legendary Texas band Pantera, which revolutionized heavy metal, passed away at 54, the band announced.

“Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah,” the band said in a statement released on Twitter and Facebook. No further details are currently available.

Pantera was formed by Paul; his brother, guitarist Dimebag Darrell; and lead vocalist Terry Glaze in 1981 and continued until 2003.

After the breakup of Pantera, the Abbott brothers founded heavy metal band Damageplan. After his brother’s death in 2004, Paul joined metal supergroup Hellyeah.

Devastated by the musician’s death, fans and colleagues shared their thoughts on Twitter:


