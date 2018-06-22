HomeUS News

Trump prolongs sanctions against North Korea for another year

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump meet in Singapore, June 12 © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Despite a recent thaw in relations with Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump is renewing US sanctions on North Korea for another year, justified by “an unusual and extraordinary” nuclear weapons threat.

“The actions and policies of the government of North Korea, including its pursuit of nuclear and missile programs; and other provocative, destabilizing, and repressive actions and policies… continue to constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States,” read a White House statement on Friday.

After meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore earlier this month, Trump had promised to remove the sanctions “when we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor.” The president added: “I look forward to taking them off.”

On his way home from the Singapore summit, Trump declared that North Korea no longer posed a nuclear threat to the US.

“There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” he tweeted. “Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

Friday’s announcement, however, signals a return to business as usual. By declaring the North Korean threat a ‘national emergency,’ Trump simply re-applies sanctions that have been imposed on Pyongyang every year since 2008.

The US sanctions on North Korea are among the most punitive in the world. Trump did, however, grant Kim some concessions after the June 12 summit, promising to temporarily end bi-annual military exercises with South Korea. Trump told reporters that the ‘war games’ were “very expensive” and “provocative.”

As part of the agreement signed between the two leaders, Kim made a vague commitment to work towards denuclearization, a goal that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hopes will be achieved within two and a half years.

