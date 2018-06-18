Israeli jets strike 9 targets in Gaza in response to ‘explosive kites & balloons’

Israeli Air Force jets have carried out a series of strikes on Gaza, reportedly destroying several Hamas military targets in retaliation to alleged arson attempts and “explosive kites and balloons” being launched at Israel.

"The IDF attacked nine terror targets in two military compounds and a weapons manufacturing facility belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the firing of kites and explosives and incendiary attacks on Israeli territory," the army said in a statement. The IDF said that it treats the incident as terrorist acts and will continue to retaliate against such threats from the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians.

These are terrorist acts that endanger Israeli residents living in southern Israel and damage extensive areas in Israeli territory — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) June 18, 2018

The IDF has reiterated that it holds Hamas responsible for “everything in and out of the Gaza Strip” and that the organization “will bear the consequences” of its actions or inactions.

